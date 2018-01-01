New federal courthouse to be built in Huntsville

A new $110 million dollar federal courthouse will soon be built in Huntsville.



The proposed site for the new courthouse will be at the northwest corner of Lowe Avenue and Gallatin street.

That property is owned by the city of Huntsville.

A timeline of when the courthouse will be built has not been released, however attorney Mark McDaniel told me the 110 million dollar federal courthouse has been needed for awhile.

McDaniel told WAAY 31 only one federal judge works out of Huntsville, so he told us we might also see another federal judge or magistrate placed in Huntsville.

This means more cases might be tried in Huntsville which would reduce travel to Birmingham where most of our federal cases are tried.

"We certainty need a new federal courthouse. What we have now worked in the fifties, sixties, and seventies,but it doesn't work now. It's a beautiful place, but it doesn't work for what's coming to the area," McDaniel said.

McDaniel also told us the current federal courthouse doesn't have enough room for the US Attorney for Alabama's Northern District to have a satellite office, so it's currently located at a different location.

He told me with a new courthouse everything should be under one roof.

Renderings of what the courthouse will look like and when it will be built have not been released yet.