New details from deadly Jacksonville FL shooting

ABC News - Multiple fatalities were reported in a mass shooting that erupted Sunday afternoon at a Madden NFL e-games tournament in a popular area of Jacksonville, Florida, and the suspect was dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many victims were killed or injured in the incident, which occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Jacksonville Landing section of the city.

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a press conference at 4:30 p.m. that there were no outstanding suspects, that the Jacksonville Landing had been searched and cleared and that witnesses were being interviewed.

"One suspect is deceased. He's a white male and we are still working to confirm his identity," Williams said.

At least three people injured in the shooting were being treated at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, hospital spokesman Peter Moberg told ABC News.

Williams did not say how many people were killed.

The shooting broke out at a sanctioned Madden NFL 19 Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing area. Madden NFL is a video football game named after former Oakland Raiders' coach John Madden.

"I was working ... and the next thing you know, I hear gunshots," Brianna, a worker at the Chicago Pizza in the Jacksonville Landing, told ABC affiliate station WJXX-TV in Jacksonville. "I look over and see people running, just going crazy."

She said a gamer participating in the e-game tournament told her that the gunman was arguing with another game, then went to the back of the venue, where he waited a few minutes before hoping fire.

Brianna said a security guard told her to go hide.

"As I was hiding, I called my mother to let her know I was Ok," Brianna said.

Williams said the shooting happened in one of the restaurants in The Landing, but he would not say which one.

He said investigators have obtained a video of the shooting and asked anyone with more video to contact the sheriff's office.

In a video of the shooting circulating on social media, at least 11 gunshots could be heard, followed by people screaming.

Witnesses told ABC affiliate station WJXX-TV in Jacksonville that the shooting occurred after an argument flared up over the Madden e-game competition. ABC News has not been able to independently confirm the witnesses' statements.

Sheriff's officials said one suspect was killed at the scene.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

"We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. "SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don't come running out."

Electronic Arts, publisher of the Madden NFL e-game, confirmed that the shooting broke out during the tournament, which drew players from across the nation.

"We are aware of the incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working to gather facts at this stage," the company said.

Earlier the sheriff's office tweeted, "#LandingMassShooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday afternoon.

ATF and FBI Agents were headed to the scene to assist in the investigation, the agencies confirmed.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a tweet that he was briefed on the incident by Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and that the state was ready to offer any resources needed in the investigation. He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was also sending resources to the scene.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them immediately by calling their hotline at (904) 630-0500 or their tip line at (866)845-TIPS.