New date for north Huntsville cleanup

Council Member Devyn Keith and the City of Huntsville’s Operation Green Team is asking the community to join them for the annual North Alabama clean up.

The event will began on Saturday, June 23 from 9 am-12 pm at Jemison High School, 5000 Pulaski Pike.

The event was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed because of severe weather.

The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of Huntsville will be on site collecting household hazardous waste.

The items that are collected include old paint, computers, televisions, car batteries, used motor oil, lawn care chemicals and household cleaning chemicals.

Cleanup supplies such as gloves, pick up sticks and trash bag will be provided for pickup at Jemison High School’s parking lot

You can also get the day started with donuts and coffee from 9am-11am and enjoy hot dogs starting at Noon.