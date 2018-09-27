Rain causes delays for cotton crops

Limestone County has gotten about three inches of rain over the past two days. Jerry Newby of Newby Farms in Athens said all of this rain is causing problems for his cotton crops.

While rain is typically good for crops, too much of it for too long can have a negative affect.

According to Newby, as cotton opens it needs more sun than rain, which can affect its quality. The cotton takes time to dry out before it can be harvested, inspected for deficiencies and graded. Rain can cause the leaves to stain the cotton, affecting its price on the market.

"They'll find the deficiencies in it according to the color, and everything that goes into what you want out of your cotton, and it's going to hurt us a good bit," Newby said.

Newby said he's also concerned about the price of soybeans due to the tariffs imposed by China, which have a direct impact on how much soybean he produces in 2019.

"We feel that the tariffs have probably cost us 20 to 25 percent of what this crop was worth a few months ago, before they went into effect, to how much the market has dropped now," Newby said.