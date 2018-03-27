New condos will soon be built on Bank Street

A new subdivision development is making its' way to downtown decatur. The decatur planning commission approved consolidating a lot for six condominiums on Bank street between Cherry and Cain street in Northwest Huntsville.

"In order to expand and grow, you have to do those things. If you don't offer the types of things these people are looking for, they're going to go some where else to live," said Ginger Cobl.

Ginger Cobl doesn't see a problem with the new condos being built across the street from her business on Bank Street.

She believes this could attract more young professionals, which is something the city has been pushing for.

"It's great for younger professionals who don't want the up keep and maintenance of big houses, old houses, big yards," Cobl said.

Kim Hallmark of RE/MAXX Platinum told WAAY 31 the six condo homes would be an urban cottage community called 'Bank Street Station. The starting price for the condos are $252,000.

"We are in pre-sale mode now. We will need to get 3 or 4 under contract, and we will start construction. Once we start construction, we'll contruct six units," said Kim Hallmark.

Some people said the price of the condos might seem expensive, but they believe it's still a lot cheaper to live in Decatur. When the 307 second lofts opened downtown, they rented out quickly.

"Decatur has spent the last few years doing a lot of research on what we can do to continue this growth, and what we can do to provide for the community," Hallmark said.

Some city leaders said if more venues that sell only alcohol are allowed to be built, then that along with future developlemt could make downtown Decatur more trendy.