Australian company selects Huntsville for US manufacturing plant

Electro Optic Systems or EOS is an Australian company that's coming to the Rocket City.

The company is based out of Australia but is now opening a United States Headquarters in Huntsville.

The building will produce products of the company for the defense industry.

Their United States President who has been a part of the defense industry in Huntsville for years told WAAY 31 about the products they will be manufacturing.

"What you can do with this system is you can stay in the vehicle, and as a result not only can you fire from some safe area but you're also in a position where you can see so much better and so much farther. We can identify targets 10 kilometers out," Philip Coker, President of EOS Defense Systems USA.

Coker explained to me the remote weapon system the company creates helps soldiers do their jobs safely.

They will also work on producing items for the aerospace industry.

Right now, the focus is on getting their manufacturing plant ready and hiring 200 employees.

According to the City of Huntsville, the 200 employees will bring at least 11.4 million dollars to the area.

In the meantime, they'll be searching for employees, Coker told us they want to hire veterans. Some of them will make their way to Australia for training.

"When they start their production here they need people who have experience on the assembly line to train the others, so it is essentially training the others," said Mike Ward with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

Ward told us he believes about 10 people will be sent to Australia for about two weeks, and their training will be paid for by the state of Alabama.

EOS says in six to nine months the manufacturing plant will be in full production.