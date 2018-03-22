New businesses are expected to open in Florence

New businesses and attractions are coming to downtown Florence.

The cities' newest restaurant Big Bad Breakfast just opened a few weeks ago.

The Mayor told WAAY 31 anytime a new business opens it only increases the cities' tax revenue.

"It dosn't matter how long you are gone you can come back and your right at home here," said Layken Lunsford a former resident of Florence.

Lunsford said the city has grown in the year's she's been gone.

The Mayor of Florence told us in 2016 the city issued 65 new business licenseses and in 2017 more than 90.

Lunsford said, "To see this business and all the businesses doing so well is really a great thing to see."

The new restaurant will also be adding a market place, hotel and bowling alley in the area.

"We want to bring more people to Florence, Alabama and just see everything downtown," said Lane Austin the owner of Big Bad Breakfast.

Florence Lauderdale Tourism estimates once the hotel is open it will bring in an additional $20,000 a year in lodging taxes.

The city did not give any tax incentives to the owners of Big Bad Breakfast, but the owners estimate the economic impact could be several million dollars.

Ryan Oliva, a visitor in Florence said, "You keep adding to that and it has a great community feel to it."

The hotel, market place and bowling alley are expected to open by mid summer.