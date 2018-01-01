New business brings 20 new jobs to Huntsville

A new business opening in Huntsville is resulting in 20 new jobs for the area.

Northern Tool + Equipment opened Thursday at its Governors West location. The Huntsville store is the newest location in Alabama.

The 14,000 sq ft sales floor features 11 departments and more than 7,500 products.

Northern Tool + Equipment claims to carry 600 different types of trailer parts, tires and accessories.

The Minnesota company opened its first store in 1981. It carries a variety of products from generators to welding equipment.