New anti-bullying course will be required for Morgan Co. student-athletes next semester

The Morgan County superintendent told WAAY31 this program has been in the works for some time but a harassment incident in February sped up the process. Right now the board of education is putting the finishing touches on a new anti-bullying and anti-harassment program for student-athletes. WAAY31 talked to the Superintendent and a coach to find out what this could mean for students next January.

"Anytime we can be proactive and look ahead i think its going to be very beneficial for coaches and for students both," Coach Terrie Nelson.

Last February a harassment incident involving a group of middle school students, that officials didn't find out in May, in Morgan County lit a fire at the board of education to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"Because of what happened in may we thought we need to speed it up and include more students than what we thought about," Superintendent Bill Hopkins.

This new anti-bullying and anti-harassment program will be online, a requirement for student-athletes, and aims to help athletes identify what is bullying and how to stop bullying in its tracks. All Morgan County High Schools and Middle Schools will participate in the program.