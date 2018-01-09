wx_icon Huntsville 61°

New airline announces daily flights from Huntsville to Orlando

Florida-based Silver Airways plans to start flying to Huntsville in May.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 12:58 PM

A Florida airline has plans to offer nonstop service between Orlando and Huntsville beginning in May.

Silver Airways said Tuesday that flights from Huntsville International Airport and Orlando International Airport will begin May 23.

Daily flights will run from Orlando to Huntsville 6:15 p.m. and 7:24 p.m., and from Huntsville to Orlando at 9:45 a.m. and 12:54 p.m.

The flights will use Silver's ATR-600 aircraft.

The company is offering promotional fares starting at $99 for flights between March 23 and Dec. 19.

