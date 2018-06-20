New Traffic Cameras installed in Guntersville

For some, they might be easy to miss. Lisa Patterson is a florist in Guntersville and hasn't noticed the new traffic cameras.

"No... Where's the camera....Where's the pole?" Patterson asked.

But new cameras around Guntersville were installed to help monitor traffic and road safety, especially as Hydrofest kicks off this weekend at Lake Guntersville.

"I would imagine that they are expecting so many people to come into town...To help contain the traffic...Control the traffic...Quicker response," Patterson said.

With over 1,000 people expected to attend the event, and Sunset Drive closing for the weekend, WAAY 31 learned these cameras will help police, serving as an eye in the sky.

According to one Alabama Department of Transportation worker, four traffic cameras were implemented in the area and run on solar power.

The cameras give a viewpoint of traffic and if an accident occurs, and gives first responders an idea of where the scene is. Juanza Gilbert, a mother, says that's comforting.

"I think it's really important because my kids might be out on the roads this weekend," Gilbert said.

Just knowing what these cameras actually do has opened some eyes.

"Now that I know whats going on... I think it's amazing. I think its very important," Patterson said.

The Alabama transportation worker we talked with says for right now, those cameras are temporary.