New Tanner HS principal speaks about her plans this upcoming school year

Tanner High School's new Principal Deborah Kenyon sat down and spoke with WAAY 31. Kenyon first came to Tanner as the assistant principal in December of last year. She's replaced former Principal James Gordon who's first year probationary contract was not renewed.

"Teachers, students parents. The community. We have to work as a team in order for that success to occur," said Principal Deborah Kenyon.

Kenyon has already started talking with parents about what the changes they want to see this upcoming school year.

"She's bringing back the parent-teacher organization and having school events that the community is invited to.

"We're going to introduce all of our fall sports and our new football coach. Some of the community members and some of the churches are going to help us provide dinner," Kenyon said.

Kenyon has been a educator for 17 years. She said she plans to add three advance placement courses once the teachers are fully trained. Plus, she wants all students to take the online SAT and ACT prep courses.

"We're going to have that as a resource for 9th through 12th graders next year, not just 11th graders. We're going to expand that tremendously. We'll have an intervention time that was longer than last year," Kenyon said.

Kenyon realized there's been negative limelight of Tanner High School but said lots of positive things are happening at the school. She now wants people to recognize it.

"We have great teachers. We have tremendous kids. There's a lot of heart. A lot of community. The tradition that comes along with tanner that is phenomenal," Kenyon said.

Principal Kenyon, parents, teachers and community members are also starting the advisory committee this school year.

The limestone county school board have already started looking for an assistant principal.