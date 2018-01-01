New Madison Public Library opening celebrated with a ribbon cutting

After five long awaited years, a brand new library is ready to open its doors in Madison.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the project.

The new building is 25,000 square feet and just two doors down from the original location on Plaza Bulevard.

The Madison Public Library has already served the community for 40 years.

It also has the highest curculation within the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library system.

The new facility also has more room to serve guests. It can serve 55,000 people while the previous facility could just serve 20 thousand.

" We are in a world of technology, of innovation, creation and we still like to have that little bit of recreation and connectivity with our reading, and with our literacy and learning," said Sarah Sledge, Branch Manager of the Madison Public Library.

The city of Madison provided the majority of the money for the $10.2 million project.

Additional funds were provided by Huntsville Library Foundation, Redstone Federal Credit Union,

the new Madison Public Library is now a reality.

The library will open to the public Saturday morning at 10:00.