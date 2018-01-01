New Jersey woman charged with trying to scam elderly Ala. man

Scottsboro Police charged a New Jersey woman with exploiting the elderly.

Scroll for more content...

Investigators said Shante Nicole Shakes, 24, called the victim and told him he won $8 million. Police say the victim was then told to send a check for $10,000 to cover the taxes. The victim told police he sent the money, but never received the winnings.

Detectives were able to locate the bank where the check was deposited and track down Shakes.

Shakes was arrested as she returned from an overseas vacation and charged with Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She is currently out on a $10,000 bond.