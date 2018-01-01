New Jersey woman charged with scamming Scottsboro resident

A New Jersey woman re-entering the country from vacation ended up behind bars and facing charges in Scottsboro instead, police said Thursday.

Shante Shakes, 24, of New Jersey is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly.

Scottsboro police said they received a report Oct. 25 from a woman who said she was contacted and told she had won $8 million. The victim was told she needed to send a $10,000 check for taxes in order to claim the money.

The woman sent the check but never received anything in return, police said.

Scottsboro police tracked the victim's check to the bank that it was deposited and then withdrawn from and determined Shakes was their suspect. She was arrested as she re-entered the country from an overseas vacation.

Shakes was extradited to Scottsboro Wednesday and has since posted at $10,000 bond, police said.