A new restaurant is coming to the Huntsville area.

Metro Diner is opening it's doors in late March and is bringing over 100 new jobs to the area.

The Diner will be located at 975 Airport Rd, Suite 20-22.

Metro Diner has been in business for nearly 25 years and they serve classic comfort food. They've been featured on "Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives."