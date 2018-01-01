New Hope man facing federal meth charges

A New Hope man has been indicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Andrew Donald Paseur, 38, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine last May. He's also charged with possession of a .45-caliber pistol in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Madison County drug task force agents arrested Paseur in May 2017 after a month-long investigation. When he was stopped on Airport Road in Huntsville, authorities said he had about a kilogram of ice methamphetamine, more than 30 Oxycontin tablets, a gun and almost $14,000 in cash.

Paseur has previous felony convictions for marijuana possession in 2006 and drug possession in 2012.

He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if he's convicted.