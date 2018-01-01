New Century student gets perfect ACT score

A New Century Technology High School student has become one of the few in the country to get a perfect 36 on her ACT.

New Century senior Megan Cooper said it took a moment after checking her score online to realize she had made a perfect score.

"I called my mom at work to tell her and she was very excited," she said in a news release from Huntsville City Schools.

According to Prepscholar.com, 2,760 students earned a perfect 36 last year, out of more than 2 million.

Cooper is hoping the score can help her get into Harvard or Stanford. Cooper has already been accepted to UAH and Auburn University, and is looking at a possible career in aerospace engineering.