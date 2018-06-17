Neighbors witness Squaw Valley Drive hit-and-run

Today, a witness is speaking out to WAAY 31 about a hit and run that sent three children and a woman to the hospital on Friday

Huntsville police said the driver of the car that caused the accident suffered from a medical condition. The wreck sent a 7-year-old to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The child is in stable condition. The woman was pulling up in the driveway when another vehicle pulled up and slammed into them.

The wreck happened at a house in southwest Huntsville on the corner of Squaw Valley Drive and Grunden Drive.

"I kinda freaked out because I knew the people who lived there. I don't know them well, but I know them because I live in the neighborhood but it's scary to know something like that is going on in our neighborhood," said Michael who witnessed the wreck.

Michael was on the shuttle bus Friday afternoon. As it was making a left in front of the home, he saw a SUV like vehicle pull up to the house as another car was driving up.

"It hit the car. Ran over the fence and hit the car. It backed up and slammed into the car again. It looked like it was trying to hit the lady that was outside of the car. Her children were in the backseat of the car," Michael said.

Michael said the car with the children inside was turned sideways against the corner of the garage.

"She was screaming at the vehicle and that's when it backed up and seemed like it was trying to run her over again. Then it backed and got behind us," Michael said.

Huntsville police said there was a child who was outside of the car. The impact of the crash trapped a 7-year-old between the home and the vehicle causing a severe leg injury.

For the remainder of his bus ride, Michael kept hoping the children were okay.

"The bus kept going. The bus kept going. He didn't want to stop and make more of a scene and people on the bus get hurt because he was behind the bus," Michael said.

The city of Huntsville posted an ordinance on the garage. It states that this home is an unsafe building.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing with possible charges pending.