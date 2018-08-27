Neighbors want answers after baby murdered in Madison Co.

A Madison County community is still trying to process that a one-year-old child was shot and killed in their neighborhood. The infant’s parents, Bradley and Aleisha Parker, are now behind bars after the shooting happened at their home on Tybee Drive in Triana. That’s where WAAY 31 spent the day talking with neighbors about the tragic incident.

"It is super quiet," said Mitch Moe. "I have met the nicest neighbors of any other place I’ve ever lived in the U.S.” That’s how Moe describes his neighborhood. So, when he heard that a couple of his neighbors—Bradley and Aleisha Parker—were arrested and charged with murder after their one-year-old child was shot and killed, he couldn’t believe it.

“What must have affected these people so badly that an infant was killed? Is there some mental instability going on, because who kills a one-year-old baby?” And Moe wasn't the only neighbor wondering. "I don’t know what happened or what the situation was, but there are plenty of other different ways they could’ve handled that if the baby was too much stress for them or whatever. They could’ve given it away, dropped it off at the fire station," Chase Jones said.

Either way, Moe says he isn’t going to let this one unfortunate incident cause him to leave his home. "Not moving. We still love it here. It’s a wonderful place. The people are great. Things happen. We’ll move forward and keep everybody in our thoughts and prayers," he said.

Both parents are still being held inside the Madison County jail, each on a $75,000 bond. Right now, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but this is an ongoing investigation and we will make sure to keep you updated as we learn more.