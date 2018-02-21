Neighbors react to meth, moonshine bust in Jackson Co.

WAAY 31 spoke with neighbors Wednesday about a moonshine and meth bust that happened in their community; and for a lot of the neighbors, this was the first they had heard of it.

According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, three people are now out of jail after investigators served a search warrant at a home on Cumberland Lane in Langston last Friday. Officals found meth and a moonshine still.

Neighbors in Langston told WAAY 31, they’re a small tight-knit community and they’re shocked to hear something like this had been going on for so long without them noticing.

However, they say they’re just glad to hear that law enforcement was aware and took action.

“Langston is not exempt. It’s all over the county, it’s all over the state," said neighbor Butch Vaught. "Everyone everywhere should be aware that this could be their next-door neighbor.”

Strong words from Vaught after he learned Jackson County Sheriff's deputies arrested three neighbors after finding meth, drug paraphernalia, a moonshine still, and un-taxed alcohol inside a home on Cumberland Lane.

“It was a total surprise to find out that there was a moonshine still here in Langston," Vaught said. "There have been other drug busts made here, and some cases of some meth labs have been made here in Langston, but it was a total surprise about the moonshine.”

Deputies arrested James Little, Jason Woodle and Ginger Woodle late last week.

“We read and hear about things happening in other places, of course, and it doesn’t mean as much or hit us as hard as it does when it happens here at home," Vaught said.

And while this meth bust may not impact everyone, Vaught wants you to know the dangers.

“It could burn their home down," he said. "Your neighbors’ home if they live close enough.”

However, Vaught says incidents like this make him want to be more aware of what’s going on around him.

And other neighbors agreed that they're going to keep their eyes peeled for any suspicious activity from here on out.