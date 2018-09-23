Neighbors react to man barricading himself in woman's home

Daniel McAuley is now in the Madison County jail and has been charged with fugitive for justice.

Mcauley is wanted for charges in Nebraska and Kansas and one of those charges is for a felony assault. Saturday night, he barricaded himself inside of a woman's home on Marline Lane after getting into a domestic dispute and keeping her hostage.

Many neighbors told WAAY 31 on Sunday they are glad it's over and thankful no one got hurt.

"He was trying to get this lady to leave. He said, 'get out of here, get out of here, get out of here.' He threw a rock and it hit her SUV and she drove away slowly,'" said L.D. Gale.

When L.D. Gale took her late afternoon run, she saw her neighbors down the street arguing. Gale noticed when the woman drove back, she was trying to get in the house.

"The man would barely crack the door, just a little bit so I could see him. He kept yelling again to 'get out of here, get out of here,'" Gale said.

Gale was out having dinner with her family later Saturday night. When she came back, the roads were blocked off and she saw police officers, the SWAT team and the k9 team.

"This was very real and very scary. We didn't know if bullets were going to be flying," Gale said.

Huntsville police told WAAY 31 there was a domestic dispute at the home. The woman who lives there was taken hostage but made it out safely.

Gale said she still can't believe this happened because the neighbors involved seemed quiet.

"I had no idea he had these warrants in these other states. Very very surprised," Gale said.

WAAY 31 is still waiting to hear back from Huntsville Police officials on what will happen next to Daniel McAuley, including whether or not he will be extradited to face his additional felony charges.