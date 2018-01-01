Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Athens

WAAY 31 talked with neighbors of a woman killed and her husband who claims he's the one who accidentally pulled the trigger.

Neighbors on Levert Avenue in Athens tell WAAY 31 Cheryl Holt was a kind woman with a good family.

They say they’re sad to hear about what happened Thursday night, but many told us they’re also on edge that it happened so close to home.

“It's crazy, you know, that could’ve happened right here. And you never know, he could’ve been mentally ill and just started walking down the road shooting everybody," neighbor Devin Kellum said.

Kellum says he’s still in shock that a shooting happened right next door.

And he’s not alone.

“It’s so close to where I live, and me having a one-year-old, I mean she could’ve gotten shot," said another neighbor, Kristin Sain. "What if something happened to mine? She’s my life.”

Sain says she heard about the shooting from her neighbor, but others say they learned about it from social media.

“Got on Facebook. That was the first story that popped up," Kellum said.

Late Thursday night, Athens police say they received a 911 call about a shooting. When they arrived at the home, they found 35-year-old Cheryl Holt had been shot and killed in her living room.

Police say her husband claims he accidentally shot her in the chest.

He was taken in for questioning, but has not been arrested.

But accident or not, Sain tells WAAY 31 the shooting now has her thinking about moving to another neighborhood.

“There’s so much that happens around this place anyway that it’s unsafe, it makes you feel unsafe.”

One neighbor told WAAY 31 that Holt’s mother lived in the home with Holt and her husband. We went by there on Friday, but it appeared that no one was home.