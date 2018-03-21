Neighbors cleaning up after storm leaves its mark in Albertville

Neighbors in Albertville are coming together to help clean up the mess after Monday night's storm left its mark on the community.

“Strong winds and then we hear like cracking and our house starts shaking," said Hannah Connolly. "My brother was freaking out.”

Connolly said she and her family crammed into a bathroom during the storm that uprooted most of the trees in their front yard, damaged the fence around their backyard, and broke a bedroom window.

“It’s sad but I mean it could’ve been so much worse for us," Connolly said. "Our neighbors, two houses down, lost their roof, and I mean I’m glad that didn’t happen to us and you know we are praying for them.”

WAAY 31 talked with one of those neighbors whose roof was damaged and he told us he didn’t expect the storm to be this bad.

“In the storm shelter, it was very quiet and no problem," Lenny Kubik said. "But when we got out, it was a different story.”

Kubik said that’s when he realized Monday’s storm damaged his roof and the ceiling in his living room caved in.

“The water was gushing down onto the floor," Kubik said.

Not only was Kubik's house damaged but his barn and a car were also.

“The door flew up in the air and came down, ‘pow,’ like a fly swatter on the car," Kubik said. "It broke the windshield, put bunches of dents in the roof of the car, tore off the spoiler of the car.”

But after all of the damage, Kubik said he’s lucky to have help from his family.

“They took care of me," Kubik said. "They worked out in what was awful conditions. It was still raining, it was very cold."

And even some strangers offered a helping hand.

“Those fellas were repairing tornado damage just to get people back and tight in their houses, for free!”

“You never know how good your community is until stuff like this happens,” Connolly added.

Both Kubik and Connolly said they’re just thankful everyone is okay.

“I don’t know how our house is untouched. Like the tree being four foot away from the door. Like four more foot and it was inside our house and we would be having to find somewhere else," Connolley said. "So, thankfully, it looks like we got God and He just works crazy like that.”

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they’re grateful their homes are still livable, and even more grateful for each other—as they work together through the clean-up process.