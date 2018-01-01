Madison Co. neighborhood flooding issue might be costly to fix

A neighborhood in Toney has experienced flooding multiple times.

WAAY 31 talked to Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver, the comissioner for the area, about where the progress is on fixing the problem.

Vandiver told us it could be costly, and without it the problem could take years to fix.

We told you back in November about an $8,000 study on how to fix the problem was approved at a County Commission meeting.

The study was only supposed to be finished in 60 days, but it's been more than 85 days since that meeting, and Commissioner Vandiver told us the study is only 75% done.

However, he wouldn't go into details on what those ideas look like.

We asked the Commissioner what he recommends the people living here do until the problem is fixed.

"In that neighborhood if I lived there, I would have flood insurance even if we figured it out," he said.

Vandiver told us once they do figure it out the issue then becomes finding the money to paying for the project.

"If I had to hire it all done get everything done today, then it wouldn't surprise me if it didn't hit a million dollars. I don't think our county budget can handle it," he said.