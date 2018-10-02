Clear
Neel Fire Department has a new home

After a tornado blew through the Neel Volunteer Fire Department in 2016, a new facility has been built in its place.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 5:48 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 5:55 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

The Neel Volunteer Fire Department has a new place to call home after a tornado in 2016 destroyed their old fire station.

The new station is built off of Neel School Road in Danville, in the same spot as the previous facility. Neel Fire Chief Alan Lacy still remembers the tornado.

"Once we got here it was just, buildings destroyed and houses destroyed," Lacy said.

The tornado swept through Danville, crushing the Neel Volunteer Fire Department. Now, a new fire station is standing in its place, something Lacy never expected.

"I've been in it since I was 16-years-old, and this is by far the nicest station we've had," Lacy said. "I'm real proud of all the work everybody's done on it."

Construction of the new facility took about a year and during that time, all crew members were staying in the only other station, which is 3 miles away.

Lacy said this new facility is for all the volunteers that take the time to help the community everyday.

"People just don't realize the work and dedication it takes to do this," Lacy said. "Everybody that has a hand in this also has a fulltime job and a fulltime life."

At this time, there is no official date for when the new fire station will open.

