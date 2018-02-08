National Weather Service confirms 80 mph Alabama tornado

JEMISON, Ala. (AP) - The National Weather Service attributes storm damage in central Alabama to a tornado.

Scroll for more content...

The weather service said in a preliminary storm damage report that a weak tornado ripped through around 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) of the Jemison area for three minutes Wednesday morning. The tornado was classified as an EF-0, with top winds estimated at 80 mph (129 kph).

News outlets report photos Chilton County experienced a rash of tornado-induced downed trees. Jemison Mayor Eddie Reed says the Saint James Highland Bible Church flooded and sustained damage to its ceiling and roof, leaving congregants without a place to worship.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured.

The weather service says storm survey teams will head out to Autauga, Marengo, Hale and Sumter counties to look at storm damage on Thursday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)