National Donut Day: Where the freebies are

Several national chains, and local names, are offering free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 8:37 AM
Updated: Jun. 1, 2018 9:27 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

Today is National Donut Day, that means some donut shops have deals for you to enjoy.

At participating Krispy Kreme locations, you can get one free doughnut of your choice for free with no purchase necessary.

Dunkin' Donuts locations, you can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage.

Walmart expects to give away 1.2 million doughnuts at its locations today as customers can get one free glazed doughnut, and Winn-Dixie is offering 50 percent off its doughnuts.

Participating Papa John's locations will be giving away free 10-piece orders of warm Donut Holes with every online pizza order on Today.

