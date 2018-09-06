Nathan Boyd in court for the first day of his re-sentencing hearing

Thursday, opening statements were heard in the re-sentencing hearing of a Shoals man convicted of murder.

Nathan Boyd and his brother, Eric, were both convicted of murdering and robbing local restaurant owner, Danny Sledge, in 1999. Nathan Boyd was 17 when he committed the murder and was convicted in 2001. He was set to serve life without parole, but a 2012 Supreme Court decision stated it's unconstitutional to sentence a minor to life without the possibility of parole.

Eric Boyd is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Nathan Boyd appeared to get emotional as multiple witnesses were called by his defense team. The witnesses talked about times Boyd's father allegedly hit him and the type of home life Boyd had.

Lauderdale County District Attorney, Chris Connolly, pointed out that Boyd stole a gun about six months prior to Sledge's murder and said he was going to kill Sledge. During Connolly's cross examination of witnesses, he pointed out Boyd had every chance to turn his life around but didn't.

Connolly said Boyd was using drugs when he was 17 and even joined a gang. One witness said Nathan Boyd's father was somewhat of a bully and pushed his son in sports.

This hearing is expected to wrap up Friday afternoon, but it could take the judge a little while to rule in the case. Boyd will either be re-sentenced to life without parole or get the possibility of parole.

This Supreme Court ruling which says it's unconstitutional for a minor to serve life without the possibility of parole has caused at least one other re-sentencing hearing in a murder case in Lawrence County, Alabama. The judge has not ruled in that case and it's almost been a year.