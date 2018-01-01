Natchez Trace warns of remaining ice, snow along parkway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) – The Natchez Trace Parkway is warning its travelers to be cautious due to hazardous roadway conditions from the winter weather.

The parkway says snow and ice cover much of the parkway in Tennessee and Alabama.

“Shaded areas in Mississippi continue to thaw slowly, but still pose roadway hazards,” the parkway stated.

The parkway remains closed from mile post 355 to 370 near Waynesboro, Tennessee, and from mile post 429 to 442 near the norther terminus.

“With the increasing temperatures in Mississippi, we expect most of the ice to melt today; however, icy conditions may remain for several more days in Alabama and Tennessee,” said Chief Ranger Sarah Davis.

Rangers are advising drivers to stay alert when traveling the parkway. In the event of an emergency on the parkway, people are urged to call 1-800-300-7275 or 911.