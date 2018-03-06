Clear
Nashville mayor pleads guilty to theft, set to resign

Megan Barry received three years of probation and has a news conference scheduled for later Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 9:39 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to felony theft in a Davidson County courtroom Tuesday morning and is expected to resign.

Barry pleaded guilty to theft of more than $10,000 and received three years of probation, according to Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN. She also had to resign as mayor and was ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution.

Barry has been under fire since she admitted having an extramarital affair with her former head of security. Barry had said nothing illegal took place during the affair, which began in 2015 and has since ended.

Prior to pleading guilty Tuesday morning, Barry had said she would not resign as mayor.

There is a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m.

