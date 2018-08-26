Clear

Nashville man shot when he opened his front door

The man opened his door after he thought he heard gunshots.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say an innocent man in Tennessee was shot and killed after he heard gunfire and opened the door of his apartment to look outside.

Nashville Police say 59-year-old Glen Young was rushed to the hospital and died after the incident Friday night in the Edgehill area of the city.

Police say Young was watching TV inside his apartment when he heard the gunshots in the courtyard nearby. They say he was hit in the chest with a bullet when he opened the door to look out.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspect in the shooting, described as a thin, 5-foot-8 black man in his mid-20s who was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts.

Detectives believe people in that community have identifying information about the suspect.

