Nance Road to be closed for maintenance

Nance Road will be closed September 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for maintenance.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Nance Road will be closed Thursday, September 13 due to maintenance. 

The County Commission District 4 crews will be replacing the cross drain. No homes are located near the drain, and the neighborhood by Southridge Drive will not be closed.

