Rocket City Trash Pandas: Name of baseball team announced

The Rocket City Trash Pandas is the name of the new baseball team moving to Madison for the 2020 season. The new owners let the public vote on the team name. It started with a list of ten names, narrowed them down to five and announced the Trash Pandas Wednesday night. The team said there were more than a total of 28,000 votes and Rocket City and Trash Pandas were runaway winners.

There's been controversy over the first part of the team name. Some people in Madison think the city should be part of the team name because the city plans on spending more than $40 million on a new stadium.

The team will continue to play in the Class AA Southern League and remain an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

This is the list of the original ten names voted on by fans.

•Comet Jockeys

•Moon Possums

•Space Chimps

•ThunderSharks

•Trash Pandas

•Army Ants

•GloWorms

•Lunartics

•Puffy Head Bird Legs

•Space Sloths

The team is still working on a logo and plan on releasing it October 27th.