Naked man caught walking down busy Huntsville street

An unidentified man was caught walking naked down Jordan Lane on Saturday.

Huntsville Police told WAAY the man in the video charged at an officer with his fists and would not calm down, and that's why an officer they used a taser to get him off the street.

"We hear a whole bunch of honking and commotion and we look over and basically there is a butt naked dude running around screaming at everybody," said Mike Mauhdi who recorded video of the incident.

He told us that's when he called 9-1-1 then used his phone to record what the man was doing while they waited for Huntsville Police to arrive.

"The second anyone would walk over to him he would start screaming at them. Tell them to leave him alone and he just wanted to go through his stroll," he said.

The department told us the unidentified naked man told the officer who responded he was going to have to shoot him to stop him from strolling down the street.

"He was also screaming a lot of unintelligible things like the world was ending and just talking random things that didn't make sense," said Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department.

He told us he watched the man's encounter unfold with police.

"He started to dart towards him. Running at him about to attack the cop. And then the second cop got out of the car and shot him with a taser," Mauhdi said.

The Huntsville Police Department told us because the man was just making verbal threats and didn't have a weapon that's why a taser was used.

At this time, the man in the video hasn't been identified or charged by police. Johnson told us he was taken for a mental health evaluation.