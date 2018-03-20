UPDATED: NWS confirms 6 tornadoes

The National Weather Service says it has confirmed six tornado touchdowns in north Alabama as storms moved through the Tennessee Valley Monday evening.

Scroll for more content...

The weather service said preliminary reports and photo and video evidence confirmed tornadoes in Russellville, Ardmore, northern Madison County, Albertville, Cedar Creek Lake and Falkville.

According to the National Weather Service the preliminary ratings of the northern Madison County, Russlleville and Cedar Creek Lake tornadoes were EF-1. The northern Limestone County tornado which hit Elkmont and Ardmore were at least an EF-2.

Survey teams were out across the region Tuesday looking at damage to determine the strength of the tornadoes.

At least 10 businesses sustained heavy damage in Russellville late Monday afternoon.

In Limestone County, there were many reports of downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to homes.

Heavy damage was done to a building at Ace Hardware in Hazel Green on Highway 431.

The weather service also said damage near the intersection of Highway 75 and Allen Road in Albertville was caused by a tornado.

The Falkville tornado caused structural damage near Old Highway 31 and Falkville High School.

Aside from tornadoes, the weather service said it was estimating that some of the storms had hail that was between four and a half inches and four and three quarters of an inch.