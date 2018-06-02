NWS: 4 to 7 inches of rain fell in parts of the Shoals

The National Weather Service said remnants of tropical storm Alberto dumped four to seven inches of rain in parts of the Shoals.

The rain caused water to go up over Highway 48 in Russellville. The street department had to shut a portion of the road down and one family had to leave their home on Highway 48, because of the flooding. Wednesday we knocked on the families door to see if their home had any water damage but no one answered.

Other neighbors in the area say they're thankful their homes didn't flood.

"I feel blessed it doesn't flood. It is a low place here," said Russell Kimbrough, who lives along highway 48.

Over at Payne Creek mobile home park which is just off of Highway 48, Kaylee Mitchell, said her backyard began to flood. She says it's scary when she's driving home from work because if it's raining the bridge on Highway 48 will likely have water over it.

"If I am coming home from work my car will hydro plane. Our backyard will flood. The bridge down there floods up real bad, to the point they have to block it off and we have to find a different route to come home," said Mitchell.

Officials with the city of Russellville told WAAY 31 the area is in a floodzone and prone to flooding. They said beavers making dams along the creek adds to the problem. City officials say they constantly clean debris out from under the bridge and there isn't much else that can be done to stop the flooding.

"I know it's a dip so I know it's gonna flood but it shouldn't have flooded that bad," said Mitchell.

Franklin, Colbert, and Lauderdale emergency management officials said despite the amount of rain we had all roads are clear and there were no major issues.