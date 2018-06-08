Clear

NFL Legends hit Huntsville for Stallworth Tourney's pairings party

The Stallworth Foundation hosted their annual pairings party at the Huntsville Botanical Garden on Thursday.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 10:53 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

The Stallworth Foundation hosted their yearly pairings party on Thursday night at the Huntsville Botanical Garden ahead of the 16th annual golf tournament. 

Stallworth and all his hall of fame friends hit the links at the Hampton Cove Golf Course at 9:00 a.m. CT on Friday. 

