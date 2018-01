NCAA rules Auburn center Austin Wiley ineligible for season

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - The NCAA has ruled Auburn center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.

Scroll for more content...

The governing body announced Thursday in a news release that Wiley will be eligible next season. The NCAA says Auburn self-reported violations involving recruiting, extra benefits and agent-related activity.

Auburn can appeal the decision and seek reinstatement of the former five-star recruit.

No. 22 Auburn has held out Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy all season in connection with allegations against former associate head coach Chuck Person. Person has been indicted on federal fraud, bribery and conspiracy charges.

Person allegedly received $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to Pittsburgh financial adviser Marty Blazer when they turn pro. Person told Blazer he gave $18,500 of that to the families of two Auburn players, according to a federal complaint.

___

More AP college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/11/2018 10:14:39 PM (GMT -6:00)