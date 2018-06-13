Clear

NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

This view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity shows part of "Marathon Valley," a destination on the western rim of Endeavour Crater, as seen from an overlook north of the valley. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.)

Flight controllers tried late Tuesday night to contact Opportunity, but the rover did not respond.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A NASA rover on Mars has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops the planet and blots out the sun.

Scroll for more content...

Flight controllers tried late Tuesday night to contact Opportunity, but the rover did not respond. The storm has been growing since the end of May and now covers one-quarter of the planet.

Controllers expect it will be several more days before there's enough sunlight to recharge Opportunity's battery through its solar panels. NASA says the battery is likely so low that only a clock is still working, to wake the spacecraft for periodic power-level checks.

NASA launched the twin rovers Opportunity and Spirit in 2003 to study Martian rocks and soil. Spirit hasn't worked for several years. Opportunity, however, has kept exploring well past its expected mission lifetime.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events