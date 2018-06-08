Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Anthony Bourdain dead at 61 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NASA releases Curiosity rover findings

NASA scientists reported Thursday the Mars rover Curiosity has found potential building blocks of life in an ancient lakebed.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 10:14 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - New Mars discoveries are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

Scroll for more content...

NASA scientists reported Thursday the Mars rover Curiosity has found potential building blocks of life in an ancient lakebed. The organic molecules preserved in 3 billion-year-old bedrock suggest conditions at Mars may have once been conducive to life. That leaves open the possibility that microorganisms once populated the red planet - and still might.

Curiosity also has confirmed seasonal increases of methane in the Martian atmosphere. Researchers say they can't rule out a biological source.

Curiosity has been drilling since 2013. It previously found hints of methane and organic compounds, but these findings are the best evidence yet. More powerful spacecraft are needed to prove whether life ever existed on Mars.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events