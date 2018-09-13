NASA appoints new director of Marshall Space Flight Center

The Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville has a new permanent director.
Current acting director Jody Singer was given the position on a permanent basis on Thursday. Singer worked for NASA for 32 years. She became deputy director of MSFC in 2016, before assuming the acting director role in June when Todd May retired.
According to a news release from U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, MSFC is one of NASA's largest field installations with an annual budget of 2.5 million dollars. Senator Shelby congratulated Singer on her appointment this afternoon.
