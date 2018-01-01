NAACP members believe Tanner High Schools suspension is a race issue

The Limestone County NAACP is still seeking answers as to why Tanner High School's Principal, was put on paid leave last week.

Members now believe Gordon's suspension is a race issue. They claim another black principal in Limestone County was dismissed a few years ago.

Members of the NAACP walked into the county school board office asking to speak with the school superintendent Tom Sisk.

According to the members Sisk was out of the office so they spoke with Tommy Hunter who is the Director of Human Resources. Hunter said he would not answer their questions without Sisk available.

"When you attack a leader of the school. Especially one that was hired for a specific purpose to make changes that Dr. Sisk said they needed improvement. When a person comes in and does that and you penalize him for doing what he was hired to do, there's no justification for that," said Alabama NAACP Board President, Benard Simelton.

Eddie Walton a Tanner High School parent said, "If 67 percent, nearly 70 percent of the students at Tanner High School are minorities, what type of message is the Limestone County Board giving out to students that are minorities."

NAACP members told WAAY 31, they contacted the State Board of Education regarding Gordon's suspension and the U.S. Department of Education Civil Rights.