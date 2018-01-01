NAACP holds press conference, wants justice for Tanner Principal

The Limestone County NAACP spoke out Thursday morning after they felt the Tanner High School principal was unfairly put on administrative leave.

On Monday -- principal Louis Gordon was put on paid leave. The superintendent said they are investigating a number of complaints about the climate and culture at the high school this year

The people at today's meeting just wanted answers as to why Mr. Gordon was put on leave when they say it seems as though he did nothing wrong.

" I honestly believe they did that so they could keep him out until June and then vote him out," said Rylan Pendleton.

The NAACP claimed a custodian employed at the school made threats against principal Gordon's life and after that incident -- they say the school district didn't take proper action to ensure his safety or that of the students. They also claim a teacher at the school was recorded talking negatively about Mr. Gordon in front of students.

"What they're doing is trying to make him look like a bad guy, like he's done something wrong,"Pendleton said.

We reached out to the Limestone County School district for comment.

They told WAAY 31 they couldn't make any comment on personnel matters. They did say that this is an ongoing investigation -- and that they are working to gather all the facts.

Previously, the school system did confirm a custodian at tanner high school was placed on paid leave back in February after third party allegations of inappropriate comments. They did confirm that the two employees being placed on administrative leave were connected.

All the NAACP, parents, and students say they want is for the school board to treat Gordon with the justice and respect they say he deserves.

The is no word on when the principal or custodian will return to work. The superintendent said once the investigation is over, he will meet with appropriate parties and make any needed recommendations to the school board.