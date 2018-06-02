Alabama NAACP will join forces this Friday with communities to stop gun violence in schools

In support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of Wear Orange Weekend, The Alabama NAACP will join forces with Lee Daniels’ Everytown Creative Council and people across the nation to stop the gun violence.

There will be three press conferences statewide on Friday, June 1 in held in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery.

The conference is to address the need for support from legislators to pass laws that protect children, instead of making it easier to buy guns.

“We would be remiss if we overlooked the senseless shootings of young black males by law enforcement. All gun violence needs to end. It is time to make sure ALL of our children are safe,” said Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP.

Locations are listed:

- State Capital 600 Dexter Ave, Montgomery, AL 36131 at 10:00 a.m.

- Madison County Court House 100 North Side Square, Huntsville, AL 35801 at 10:00 am

- Birminham Civil Rights Activists Committee Headquarters at 1707 4th Ave North, Birmingham, Al 35203 at 10:00 am