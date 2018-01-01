Mysterious disappearance of disease researcher

ATLANTA (AP) - Police and friends have started a new search for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher who disappeared more than three weeks ago.

WSB-TV reports police and friends met at the Stanford building near Mercer University Saturday afternoon to look for 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham. Police told the station they believe Cunningham was last seen near Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.

Cunningham is an epidemiologist at the Atlanta-based CDC. Before his Feb. 12 disappearance, Cunningham had learned he was being passed up for a promotion and was about to find out why.

Police said there's no evidence of foul play but that it can't be ruled out. There's a $10,000 reward for information in this case.

Anyone with information should contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.