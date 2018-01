Muscle Shoals police say a Cullman County woman broke into multiple cars at an apartment complex and even stole two of them.

Police arrested Danielle Lynn Blackwood and charged her with two counts of first-degree theft.

Investigators say the break-ins occurred over the weekend, and they have recovered most of the stolen items including the two vehicles reported stolen.





Police say Blackwood could face additional felony charges, as the case remains under investigation.