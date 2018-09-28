Muscle Shoals to conduct study on train traffic

Train traffic through Sheffield has been a problem over the years, especially when they stop and block off portions of the city from drivers for hours.

For months now, the city has worked with the Colbert County Commission to find a solution, and they believe a feasibility study could be the answer.

The Muscle Shoals Economic Development Authority said they have it written in their budget to do a study on the impact these train tracks have on the city. The mayor said this is a step in the right direction in finding a solution to their railroad problems.

Sheffield business owner, David Hulsey, said it's a problem that sometimes the trains stop for over ten minutes. He is remodeling a building right next to the train tracks in Sheffield, and he said he sees the problems when trains are stalled on the tracks.

"Sometimes we have cars who just give up. They turn around and come through our parking lot, and go back the other direction because they can't cross the railroad," Hulsey said. "They can't get into downtown Sheffield."

Sheffield mayor, Ian Sanford, said he hopes the Economic Development Authority will look at all possibilities and set on one that will benefit the most people and move the most traffic.

I hope it finds the perfect spot that will alleviate a lot of the headaches at all the crossings in the three cities over here," Sanford said.

The approval for the study was done on Thursday, so exact details on costs and which company will conduct the study are still unknown.