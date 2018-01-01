Muscle Shoals police charge man with manslaughter in deadly July crash

Muscle Shoals police say one man is behind bars facing the charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide stemming from a deadly July 2017 wreck which took the life of another man.

Police say Michael Dexter Franks was arrested after investigators with the city's Traffic Homicide Unit determined he was under the influence of illegal narcotics at the time of the wreck.

The crash killed Charles Cook, 31. He was riding a motorcycle at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and 6th Street.

Investigators determined Cook had a green light when the SUV Franks was driving crashed into him.