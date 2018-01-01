wx_icon Huntsville 35°

Muscle Shoals Police identify ATM skimming suspects as juveniles from Romania

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 4:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Friday, Muscle Shoals Police said charges were pending against two Romanian juveniles in an ATM skimming case from earlier this week.

Sunday, two ATM skimming devices were found at Listerhill Credit Union locations in Muscle Shoals and Florence. Listerhill officials said no one's account information was stolen, because the skimming devices were up for about 3 hours.

Police said the two juveniles currently reside in Nashville, and they were able to identify them as suspects from cooperation with Decatur and Killen Police Departments.

Police said the case has now been handed over to the Colbert County Juvenile Probation Office.

